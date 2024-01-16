













In this season of Diablo IV the demon Malphas was made with ancient technology known as the loom. This is a Zoltun Kall and Ayuzhan creation from Caldeum. It will be our mission to defeat this demon and put an end to its lethal constructs before it is too late.

As part of the Construct Season we will find a new urban center known as the Entrance. We will also have a new partner who will fight at our side and we can adapt to our playing style.. We will achieve this with the control and adjustment stones recovered from the vaults.

Vaults are a new type of dungeon filled with elemental dangers and a new family of monsters: constructs. By entering them you can convert protection pearls into Zoltun protection, a new stackable special support that will give you access to the riches of these places. What do you think of these news? Diablo IV?

What else is coming to Diablo IV with this season?

Shortly after the arrival of this season, The Crossroads will arrive. This is a fixed dungeon that runs every week. In it, players can compete for first place in the standings. The highest scores at the end of the week will have a permanent place in the Ancestral Hall.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment.

Hell Tides will now be active always, except for a 5 minute interruption every hour. Support for WASD keys on PC has also been added and an additional Chest tab is available. So considerable changes are coming to Diablo IV next January 23rd.

