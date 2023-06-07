













Through Twitter and Instagram this artist published a video message. That’s for players to share their kills on social media. This will be so they can participate in a very special contest.

On Instagram the message about Diablo IV starts with ‘I know you guys are playing #DiabloIV and that means there have been a lot of #DiabloDeaths [muertes de Diablo] epics’.

To the above, Fox adds ‘let me commend you personally, fallen heroes. Post your #DiabloIV death clip on Twitter and TikTok with the hashtag #DiabloDeaths, and you will be praised by me’. Megan Fox ends by saying about the game ‘See you in hell!’.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

In the video message about this contest, Fox still commented ‘if there’s something I love, it’s seeing blood and in Diablo IV there are rivers of it’.

Something that the actress also highlights is that what fans share will show that they die ‘as heroes… or as fools’.

Obviously, it was to be expected that some of the deaths in this Blizzard Entertainment game are going to be anything, even dishonorable. But it sure will be a lot of fun.

There will be no shortage of those who will follow the #DiabloDeaths hashtag to marvel (or laugh) at the death of other players in Diablo IV. By the way, it should be noted that there is a time limit to participate in this promotion.

Megan Fox will be on the lookout for social media and praising the best kills but only until June 8.

So if you recorded any you have time to upload it. Or at least you can die in the most dignified way possible in another attempt.

It is possible that this promotion with the Blizzard Entertainment game is not the last that this actress performs. We say this because there are rumors that she will be one of the guest characters of Mortal Kombat 1.

And it is that in addition to characters from the world of fiction or past installments of the series, it is possible that show business personalities appear. In addition to Fox, another of those rumored is the popular rapper Travis Scott.

