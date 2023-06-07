Diablo IV collects the legacy of a series that over the ages has been able to condition, for better or for worse, generations of gamers, and which has shown how an industry can be led by example. In Diablo IV, which we tell you in this review, we are once again the last bulwark against the forces of evil, and never like now Sanctuary is in our hands.

The dead deserve nothing…

Centuries and centuries ago, an angel named Inarius committed the greatest infamy: he walked away from the bliss of the light, from the safety offered by the gates of the Skyand succumbed to the lust of the beautiful and irrepressible Liliththe demon daughter of Hatred Mephistobrother of Diablo. From the union, beyond contemplation for the whole world, a son was born, sanctuarythe world on which men walk that was the perfect setting for the battle between good and evil over the centuries to come.

On Sanctuary men have walked, great sages like the Horadrim (a legion of scholars now lost), Angels, Demons and even some Nephilim. All have trampled the bare earth of the planet, creating myths, legends and witnessing miracles and gossips of all sorts. One hundred years after the last defeat of Diablo at the hands of the Nephilim, after the coming of Malthael (First Archangel of Wisdom to emerge from the mists of Vault of Crystal in the heart of heaven), fallen and become theArchangel of Death itself, a group of malignant cult fanatics brought back Lilith in her flesh-and-blood form (the Daughter of Hate), which they found Sanctuary unguardedwithout real protectors.

The Daughter of Hate has corrupt hearts and minds of peoplebringing with it a trail of death and depravity that rages in the world: only a small group of people, immune to the power of Lilith’s blood has known resist his calland it is here that we will move our steps, in what really seems to be the last crusade against darkness.

We will not be alone in this adventure, and we will actually walk alongside Inariuseager to erase his sin and furious at those who corrupted him, Lilith. The angel longs more than anything else to return to the paradise of the Celestial Vault.

The plot that unfolds in the course of six acts main features will see the protagonist run far and wide in a vast area of ​​the world of Sanctuary, facing demons, monsters and so on to get to the truth about this battle and actually choose which side to be on, even if no one seems to be on his side part.

It will be a journey into the filth of a dirty and wicked world, an antechamber of hell with epic twists and breathtaking footage both for direction and for interpretation. A note of merit goes to the dubbing, which turns out to be of the highest level even in Italian, touching that cinematic perfection that is so yearned for.

…when the living are in danger!

In Diablo IV you will be able to play five different characters, each with their own characteristics and styles of play:

Barbarian – The master of hand-to-hand combat: a war machine that carries a set of three weapons at a time and is able to rotate their use instantly depending on the skill that is selected.

– The master of hand-to-hand combat: a war machine that carries a set of three weapons at a time and is able to rotate their use instantly depending on the skill that is selected. Druid – The lord of the elements of Nature does not disdain transformation into animal form, such as that of a big and bad war bear also capable of unleashing lightning storms and calling powerful wolves to him as allies.

– The lord of the elements of Nature does not disdain transformation into animal form, such as that of a big and bad war bear also capable of unleashing lightning storms and calling powerful wolves to him as allies. Enchanter – The master of mysticism, undoubtedly the most fearsome character, strong in the power of ice, fire and earth as elements of destruction.

– The master of mysticism, undoubtedly the most fearsome character, strong in the power of ice, fire and earth as elements of destruction. Necromancer – The one who dominates death and makes it his ally: hordes of Skeleton Warriors, Wizards and Golems follow this spellcaster of the occult wherever he goes.

– The one who dominates death and makes it his ally: hordes of Skeleton Warriors, Wizards and Golems follow this spellcaster of the occult wherever he goes. Cutthroat – The fighter in the shadows who uses swords and sharp blades, but also crossbows and short bows.

Every hero owns unique skills which fill a skill bar divided into two branches: the first is made up of two main skills, which are the “basic” (which generally allows for recover your resource) and the defined one Principalwhich allows for good average damage and is what the player will use most often.

The second branch, on the other hand, is made up of four other skills, which instead will be linked from time to time to specific and targeted actions: for example the Necromancer will put one curse on enemies, outlining a specific area while, the Barbarianmay decide to jump into that area and unleash a violent earthquake.

The resource placed on the right corresponding to your health represents the number of skills you can play. Yes will reload also her in a peculiar way with the use of the basic skill you hate specific systems for each hero. The Potions they will be your mantra: you will start with 4 and they will be available both from monsters and in the city, but they will not cost money. The maximum number of potions can be increased over time. There are also consumables called Elixir which temporarily empower your hero.

In Diablo IV exist 50 base experience levels and 225 others Of Levels of Excellence: at each level of Experience gained, you will get a point to insert in the skill tree, to complete your selection of intrinsic abilities (both active and passive) that you will carry with you. If you want to retrace your steps, however, you can pay a sum in gold And reinsert the points in different skills.

Once you reach the Levels of Excellence you will find a new tabcomposed of a lattice with four different rooms. You will enter one point for each square that will take you forward in these rooms, in which there are gods knots defined Glyphs, vere and own skills that they will radically change the use of your character.

The game enjoys a large main campaign, a shameless amount of side missionssearch for Shrines of Lilith, Shipments And Strongholds: these are all things that, being solved, will give you Fame points in that area, a value that will increase the gold you will receive as a reward, the extra skill points for your base tree and points in Levels of Excellence. Don’t rush, you will do everything calmly. because to get high levels of fame (and you will want them) you will have to face everything sooner or later.

Diablo IV introduces for the first time in the history of the franchise the Horse: the steed can be claimed during the Story path and will be a valid ally in the long and tortuous routes. Unfortunately this method of travel comes late in historyand this is a negative point for the game, which actually seems to want to slow down the player.

Cities and outposts will be rich in NPCs to hang out with:

Blacksmith – With him you can break objects and get materials from them, repair armor, and upgrade all objects by spending money and materials, up to a maximum of 4 levels.

– With him you can break objects and get materials from them, repair armor, and upgrade all objects by spending money and materials, up to a maximum of 4 levels. Jeweler – Here you can upgrade your gems, place bezels in your equipment, upgrade rings and necklaces.

– Here you can upgrade your gems, place bezels in your equipment, upgrade rings and necklaces. Herbalist – Here you will upgrade your potions, create elixirs and ointments.

– Here you will upgrade your potions, create elixirs and ointments. Punter – Here you can bring a currency called Obolo, which you can exchange to get items of all kinds, even legendary.

– Here you can bring a currency called Obolo, which you can exchange to get items of all kinds, even legendary. Occultist – This NPC will allow you to imbue a legendary power into a non-legendary item, extract a legendary power from a weapon, or enhance its effects.

An endless world

sanctuary in Diablo IV it is immense and there are tons of things to doa sign that Blizzard has worked hard to provide all players, a endgame worthy of the name. The activities are the most diverse, from Legendary Expeditions garlic Legion Eventspassing through the Hell Tide (which we won’t reveal!) and ending with the World Bossan immense and fearsome monster that can be challenged by all players on the server at the time of its appearance.

Diablo IV it’s a flawed gamebut And this is its magic, his strength, and also reveals his humanity in this. For example, the horse is obtained too late, it has a wrong hit box which causes it to constantly get stuck in every corner of the map, forcing the player to waste time. The main missions in which you have to follow an NPC which usually goes slow like a snail, in 2023, I am really boringto the point that you may find yourself hating similar sections of the game.

There main story is corny until just beyond halfafter which it seems that the authors decided to push hard the chariot and steer it heavily towards a hell of twists, breathtaking experiences And thrilling footage. You can find the right item with the wrong skills and go crazy. You can get killed from a enemy hero when by mistake you pass through a PVP zone. In a certain sense we are faced with a Diablo II revised and corrected with the most modern reasoning techniques.

However, all the flaws can go to the Celestial Vault to be blessed, when you find yourself with a myriad of challenges, items to upgrade, tons of monsters to defeat and dungeons of the most disparate shapes. Diablo IV is backtook what was good in the past, eliminated old mistakes (making some new ones, unfortunately) and was able to win the challengecreating a title capable of once again beating the most dangerous nemesis: itself.