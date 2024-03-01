













Blizzard Entertainment announced that starting March 5, 2024, The Crossroads will begin in Diablo IV. This is a non-linear fixed dungeon, which will pit players of the same class against each other to compete for first place.

It is necessary to travel to the southwestern port of Gea Kal and access the Crossroads in World Level IV of the Seasonal Realm. Don't forget, this dungeon will conclude on Tuesday of each week.

It should be noted that this closing of the dungeon will be at 8:00 a.m. PT and will open until 10:15 a.m. PT. At these times of La Encrucijada in Diablo IV You have to add two hours from the center of Mexico.

Throughout the dungeon it is possible to earn Proofs of Might by killing demons, opening chests, and completing events. There are pillars everywhere and they can increase the number of tests by killing each creature.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

By participating in The Crossroads of Diablo IV The final weekly score will be awarded by the stamps, which are the basis of the measurement in the standings.

It is possible to obtain the ranks of Seal of the Bloodied, Seal of the Steadfast, Seal of the Iron Will, and Seal of the Worthy.

With each weekly reset, participating players will earn Cache of Trials, which guarantee an ancient legendary item that increases in rank based on the cache received.

If you obtain the Seal of the Worthy, players will have access to the most coveted treasures in La Encrucijada in Diablo IV.

It is necessary to note that the leaderboards are divided by class, group size, and whether the characters are normal or extreme.

The top 100 earn the Conqueror's Crest mount trophy, and the top 10 will be immortalized in the Ancestral Hall. For more details consult the official blog.

The video in this note shows Community Director Adam Fletcher and more Blizzard Entertainment staff showing off what The Crossroads has to offer.

