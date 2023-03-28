Diablo IV is already an announced success if we consider the mass of players who punished and defeated evil during the public beta that was held last weekend. Players actually wondered how large the game world wasgiven that already in the portion available in beta the game revealed a mammoth map.

However in the same beta many places were inaccessible, relegating the player to specific areas, albeit generous and full of things to do. Check out a map online with lots of evidence of the beta section, it being understood that, today we realize that we have seen 70% of that same region and that the game world appears immense when compared to that area.

This is the full Diablo IV map vs the small part available in the beta. 😵 pic.twitter.com/Yh8IKm8jn9 — Jez (@JezCorden) March 27, 2023

If we divided the map we see ideologically, we could say that we have before us a game that would present five acts of history, similar to what happened with its predecessor although in Diablo III the change of area corresponded to a total change of the mapjust as if they were different planes of existence when in fact they weren’t.

We just have to let the imagination run wild and think about which areas we could face in this new incarnation of the King of action/rpg.