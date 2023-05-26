Ahead of the global launch of Diablo IVscheduled for next June 6, blizzards has released a live-action trailer directed by the academy award winner Chloe Zhao. The title of the video is “wanted savior”, and it shows all the NPCs in the game asking for the help of the protagonist.

“Collaborating with blizzards we had the chance to bring invites to the dark world of Diablo IV” he has declared zhao about your work on the trailer. “The fans of Diablo they are really passionate, many of them have been following the saga for over twenty years. If we wanted to honor the incredible lore of the game and its world, it is only for them”.

The trailer was released today in over 20 countries. Diablo IV will be released on June 6th pc, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One And Playstation 4. blizzards has recently disclosed what will be the accessibility options that can be used in the game, and has also announced that it has organized a launch event for the title.