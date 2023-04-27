













Diablo IV: Reaching level 100 will cost you over 150 hours of gameplay

Joseph Piepiora, associate director of this title, spoke about this topic. That was while he was answering a player’s question about this new adventure. This person, Simon Frostfire, first spoke about an interview with PC Gamer.

Piepiora participated in this talk. According to Frostfire, this designer said that reaching level 100 in Diablo IV takes more than 80 hours.

But he remembers that in past talks he said that to achieve this goal it is necessary to invest around 150 hours. So he wanted me to clarify that point.

Joseph Piepiora’s response was ‘reaching level 100 will take over 150 hours for the average player experience’.

It is necessary to point out that Piepiora speaks of ‘average gamer’. So those who have been enjoying the titles of the saga of Deviland who are familiar with the mechanics, could do it in less time.

By the way, in the interview that Joseph Piepiora’s interlocutor was referring to, what this designer said is that completing the battle pass of each season would take around 80 hours. This includes a lot of content.

Something that in that same conversation shared Piepiora to PC Gamer is that Diablo IV it’s not designed to make players play forever, and reminded that it’s an Action RPG, not an MMORPG.

Although both genres have elements of role-playing titles, their approach is something very different and that is how it should be understood.

What is clear is that this new installment of the series of Devil It will offer a lot of entertainment to the fans.

The development of the characters is something very careful in this title and there are many customization options.

It is not only possible to choose between the available classes but also their appearance. Likewise, there is plenty of equipment on hand in the form of armor, weapons, and accessories.

To the above, we must also add a complete skill tree and mounts. This title, which will be released on June 6, 2023, is packed with content.

To the above, we must also add a complete skill tree and mounts. This title, which will be released on June 6, 2023, is packed with content.