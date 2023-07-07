













Diablo IV prepares its season 1 and Immortal will have a new class







Diablo IV reveals that he already has his season 1 ready. As he had already said Blizzard, this game is live and is being updated. The first season will start on July 20 and will bear the name of the Evil Ones.

The first thing you should know is that a new story line is coming with new faces and enemies, powers, the first Season Crossing and Battle Pass. Seasons give all players the opportunity to start the Season Journey from scratch with newly added features and gameplay mechanics.

Being on a level playing field, players can try out new classes and builds they are curious about, or venture through the season with a favorite class/build, while also trying out the season mechanics for a new experience. experience.

Source: Blizzard

Details you should know about Diablo IV season 1

A new adventure: A dangerous new threat roams the land in the form of Evil Monsters. Join Cormond, an ancient priest, to stop the spread of the Evil Ones.

Fight the infestation: Destroy these Evil Monsters by extracting corruption from them and trapping their Evil Hearts, which can be inserted into rings and amulets.

No previous experience required: New players will be able to jump into the Seasonal Realms and play the main campaign to learn the basics, then jump right into the Seasonal content and newly introduced systems. They will also be able to progress through portions of the Season Journey and the Battle Pass as they play. Hardcore players will be able to create new characters and experiment with new builds or classes as they progress through the Season Journey. Seasons add a whole new way to customize characters and increase their power as they face late game challenges.

Season Crossing: This multi-chapter objective system rewards players for completing each chapter. It consists of 7 chapters in total and you can get Favor from the rewards to progress in the Battle Pass.

battle pass: By earning Favor through regular play or by purchasing optional tier skips, players can earn rewards as they complete Battle Pass tiers. The Battle Pass offers a free tier where everyone can earn Seasonal Boosts to speed up player progress. If a player decides to purchase the paid tier, they will also be able to obtain exclusive Battle Pass cosmetic items.

Source: Blizzard

Diablo Immortal gets a new class

A detail that was also revealed during the aforementioned transmission was that Diblo Immortal will have a new class, which is named bloody knight.

Now, in general, what is the Blood Knights about?

History: All Blood Knights are trained in an ancient style of spear fighting that was perfected by the order on Gea Kul. They possess supernatural strength and an ethereal connection to each other, but they must perform rituals with their mystical memories to avoid turning into monsters.

Quest: Experience the rituals that transform the cursed into blood knights, and discover the torment they endure as they fight their curse.

Supernatural Abilities: The Blood Knight is a melee hybrid class that steals their enemies’ lifeblood, traps them with summoned shadows, and cuts down any opposition with polearms.

