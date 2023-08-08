as had decreed Blizzardin Diablo IV there would be two Kingdoms: the Seasonal and the Eternal, the first for characters created during each season, and the second for retired Seasonal characters. Those born in the Seasonal Realm could move to the Eternal, but never the other way around, so as not to provoke the wrath of the prohibition hammer. Blizzard.

In each new season of Diablo IV, the characters are expected to build an entirely new character who, for the duration of the season, will carry out their missions in the Seasonal Kingdom. When that season ends, those characters will go to the Eternal Realm, where the character will live. Since the Eternal Realm characters have already progressed significantly, they are not destined for the Seasonal Realm. However, some players found a way to cross this barrier, which caught the attention of Blizzardwhich has already taken action against him and sealed the connection point between the two kingdoms with a recent correction.

The players of Diablo IV they could cross the realms by disconnecting their internet. Before the hotfix, getting your Eternal character to cross over to the Seasonal Realm wasn’t that complicated. It just required receiving and accepting an invite from another player in the Seasonal Realm, then literally disconnecting your gaming machine from the internet, and then reconnecting it to find that your Eternal character was now able to load into the Seasonal Realm.

In addition to the thrill of accomplishing something you’re not supposed to, there were some benefits, like getting Seasonal Blessing experience gains for your Eternal character and Seasonal item skins.

Blizzard fixed the issue and has issued bans to violators, however, that excitement was short-lived. The community manager Diablo IV, Adam Fletcher, notified players in a forum post that this specific method of jumping between realms was removed in a recent fix and that “action” had been taken against “selected accounts related to this incident.” That’s a code to be banned. As with many exploits, it’s not uncommon for players to continue to find ways to circumvent the system even after an update. Still, the recent fix and bans on players tampering with the game in this way should be a warning: Realms are not to be breached.

