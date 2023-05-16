













Diablo IV: Player Completely Defeated A Raid Boss In Veteran Mode | EarthGamer

The player in question is known as Wudijo. It was through YouTube where he shared his feat of Devil IV. To let you know how much your accomplishment meant, the boss you beat is designed to require the effort of 12 players. Wudijo defeated him all by himself and in less than the time limit, which is 15 minutes.

Even more impressive is that the boss he defeated should be beatable starting at level 25. However, Blizzard capped the test at level 20. So Wudijo managed to beat the boss five levels below the recommended level. There is no doubt that he has already carved out his legend and that the game has not yet been officially released.

Wudijo’s achievement has even already reached the ears of Blizzard. Adam Fletcher, one of the most important figures in the development of Devil IV, congratulated him via Twitter. Perhaps if we stay tuned, we’ll see some kind of reference to him in the title or expansions for him. Do you think you can repeat what he did?

When does Diablo IV come out?

If you feel inspired to repeat Wudijo’s feat, know that you are not too far from trying. Diablo IV It will go on sale on June 6 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One.

Source: Blizzard

So far it has had different test phases in which common users could participate. The acceptance by the public has been very positive so far, which augurs that we will have a very good product. Will they give it a chance when it comes out?

