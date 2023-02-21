By far one of the most anticipated games of the year is Devil IV, next installment of the saga by Blizzard, which may not have had a good first impression because you need a permanent connection to play. However, all this may be forgotten with new news, and that is that the open beta of the game already has a date.

Through a new video it has been confirmed that there will be two dates that users will be able to enjoy regarding the video game, the first is the early access of the March 17 to 19, only for those who already bought the game. But later, specifically March 24 to 26, everyone will be able to enter to play without any type of purchase restrictions.

Certain details that were given regarding the test must be taken into account, since users will be able to try both the prologue, as well as chapter 1 of the complete adventure. and when finished, Blizzard will send a survey to the players to find out what they thought of the first look, this with the aim of improving details shortly before releasing the full game.

The players of Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC they will be able to enter this beta. The entire game launches andJune 2also arrives for nintendo switch.

Via: Blizzard

Editor’s note: It’s amazing to know that users will have access to a good few hours of gameplay. However, the issue of permanent connection is still annoying, even in campaign mode.