Today Blizzard through the official website, he published his first “Diablo IV Quarterly Update”Of 2022. This is a series of fairly full-bodied reports, with which the company updates us on the status of the work of its mammoth game, at the same time giving us details on what lies ahead. The seven videos that are proposed to us this time all focus on the game environments of Diablo IV.

This is not the only content of this type that we will see during the year regarding Diablo, and according to the statements of the team, a large part of the work is also dedicated to mirroring the requests and feedback of fans. As for the settings, many artists stand collaborating together to give players a composition of multiple layers and artistic visualizations, not simply stopping at the visuals of the seats, but also at the lightsat interactions that it will be possible to do in certain areas.

The same Game Director, Joe Shely, with a preface wanted to underline how the game we will have in our hands wants to be visually incredible, and also underlining that the videos that are proposed to us are of a work in progress title. The promise is that of a immersive world from the visual quality of “top” bandwith the settings of Diablo IV that will make getting lost inside a real pleasure: let’s get to know them better in the videos.

The first, which we propose at the beginning of the article, is a brief overview of the art of settings, which shows us several, one after the other. Below we propose the other six in succession:

Scosglen Coast

Orbei Monastery

Kyovashad Night

Forgotten Places in the world

Wretched Caves

Flooded Depths

Each of these videos has been explained and described in detail by those who worked on it, and in our source you can go into even more detail, beyond the simple images. What will the next appointment have in store for us?