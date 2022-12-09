Diablo IV finally has an official release date, revealed in the course of The Game Awards 2022 with a truly spectacular trailer. The new chapter of the saga Diablo will arrive in the homes of enthusiasts starting from June 6, 2023. For those who decide to pre-order the game, there are exclusive contents and the possibility of participating with early access to the open beta, of which the official start date is not yet known.

Diablo IV will be released in three different versions, standard, ultimate and deluxe. News regarding the game was expected in the course of the The Game Awards 2022due to numerous leaks and speculations that have concerned him in the last period.