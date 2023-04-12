The June 6th will finally come true Diablo IV and, the closer the official release date gets, the more information shared by Activision Blizzard on the new title of his historic saga. Today we talk about game plot; it seems that the latter will not be released completely at the launch of the title but will be distributed in different parts divided by a quarterly season pass.

The information comes directly from game director Joe Piepiora who talks about it during an interview given to Game Informer. Alongside the story-related content, the Season Pass will also contain several extras for premium users And new mechanics which will enrich the gameplay. Another novelty recently shared by Activision Blizzard concerns theendgame of Diablo IV; it seems that once you complete all dungeons in the game you will unlock a “version Nightmare” of the latter, it is nothing more than a remake of the same dungeons but much more complex than the first time you faced them.

Beyond the difficult challenge just mentioned once the game is completed it seems that a new area to be explored called hillssides it will add to the title’s open world zone. Diablo IV seems to have many surprises in store for all fans of the series.