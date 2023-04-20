Diablo IV has finally gone gold, the game will be released on June 6th and with the arrival date so close it was time for Activision Blizzard to show the world what the fourth installment of his famous hack and slash is capable of. This is the reason why tomorrow we will finally have the opportunity to see the video game, now out of beta, tested by its game directors in a 90 minute live stream.

They will therefore be present for the live broadcast Joe Shely And Joseph Piepora which, in addition to a long game session, will also show us new details regarding theendgame of Diablo IV and will clarify the functioning of classes and dungeons that those who played the open beta have already had the opportunity to deal with. Here we tell you more details about the game.

However, the curiosities regarding tomorrow’s live stream did not end here, the general manager Rod Fergusson has in fact revealed that, at the end of the live broadcast, there will be a surprising secret announcement. What could it possibly be about? At the moment we don’t know but we are sure that by following tomorrow’s live stream many of the questions we can currently ask ourselves about Diablo IV will finally be answered.