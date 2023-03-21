Diablo IV is one of the most anticipated titles of 2023: the fourth chapter of a historic series that is ready to amaze millions of players around the world has finished its beta period.

About that, blizzards wanted to thank with a Tweeyou players who have decided to try the beta and do it all the way.

More than a million players, according to the company reported, exceeded the level 20 of the beta: reaching this milestone allowed fans to obtain a very special gift.

The prize for the intrepid players consisted of a… puppy! The additional element called “Beta Wolf Pack”with a purely accessory value, consists of a wolf puppy to always carry with you.

The beta of Diablo IVaccess to which started on 17 and ended on 19 March, has created conflicting opinions among fans: however, we talk about it better in our article dedicated to our first experience with Diablo IV.