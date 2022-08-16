Blizzard has already confirmed that Diablo IV will have cosmetic microtransactions, but new surveys may have confirmed the presence of a battle pass for the game.

Diablo IV could be the next Blizzard game to have a battle pass. The developer has announced that Diablo IV will rely on cosmetic microtransactions despite being a full-price premium game, but unlike Diablo Immortal, the new sequel will not sell items or content that have tangible effects on gameplay. However, that doesn’t mean Diablo IV won’t have its own premium currency scheme to maximize spending and encourage purchases, a tactic EA, Ubisoft, Take-Two, and of course Blizzard have used to make billions of dollars every year.

According to a recently leaked survey sent to players in Germany, Blizzard may also include battle passes in Diablo IV to complete monetization (mTX, in-game currencies, paid passes). Blizzard has already confirmed that Diablo IV will also have paid expansions. The new developments show that Diablo IV will have all possible monetization structures outside of pay-to-win options.

Diablo IV is meant to be an endless game with tons of replayable content added over time. It’s a live game and that means it’s set to go on for years. This requires great planning and anticipation not only of the content, but also of how it is paid for.

The battle pass system will fund new content and at the same time manage how content is served to players. However, the Diablo IV battle pass could only provide cosmetic rewards instead of, for example, access to a dungeon.

In the survey it is said that Platinum can be purchased as a premium currency in the game store and that the battle pass will give access to “only cosmetic rewards“.

Source: Tweaktown.