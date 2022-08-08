Diablo IV is on everyone’s lips recently due to some leaks that have been leaked and that show important parts of the game. Apparently these leaks come from a beta version of the game, labeled as a private test build.

The images and videos that have been posted show the splash screen, the character editor and other initial options such as the difficulty selection.

Following these leaks, Blizzard is now trying to remove videos and images that show something too much of Diablo IV. Although several videos have been removed, screenshots still remain on some sites and mainly forums.

Obviously, the interest in Diablo IV is high since Blizzard has not yet shown anything new for the game: the fact remains that what has been leaked so far could very well be changed in the course of work before the game is launched for everyone.

Source: Eurogamer