Unlike the games that preceded it, in this new one who takes the main role is Lilith, who is the daughter of Mephisto, Diablo’s brother. Prior to the new game there were only a few hints or mentions of her in other titles.

Likewise, in the novels based on the series. So this time Lilith is the antagonist to beat in Diablo IV. The video accompanying this note reveals that this demon was in love with an angel, Inarius.

From their union a new race arose, the Nephalem, which the player belongs to in Diablo III. This couple created Sanctuary, the land where the story of the saga takes place. Lilith speaks to the natives of this place in a special way.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

This demon tells them ‘their children’ alluding to the offspring he had with Inarius. She wanted to raise an army in Sanctuary but was unsuccessful. But now she is different and she appears before people in Diablo IV to convince them that it is time to act.

While Inarius marches against Hell with his own army, she intends to take advantage of the power vacuum there. All due to the events of Diablo III; its time has come.

What are the minimum requirements for Diablo IV on PC?

If you want to play Diablo IV on your computer, and you are not sure if it supports the game, Blizzard Entertainment has shared information about it for some time.

The minimum requirements allow you to play at native 1080p or upscaled 720p. Likewise, with graphics settings at their lowest point and at 30 frames per second. To work, you need a PC with MS Windows 10 64-bit version 1909 or higher if possible.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

As for the processor, it requires an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350 in addition to 8GB of RAM. Regarding the graphics card, it has to be an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or an AMD Radeon R9 280.

You can not miss DirectX 12 and an SSD storage system with 90GB of free space. A broadband Internet connection is also required. Everything to enjoy when it comes out on June 6, 2023.

Apart from Diablo IV We have more video game information at EarthGamer.