During the podcast of Xbox It was and according to the sources of Windows Central the launch window for Diablo IVlast effort of Blizzardit would be next April 2023 and according to these sources, the pre-order of the game will open in December 2022.

According to rumors, Blizzard is about to prepare a massive marketing campaign for Diablo IV which will start right ai The Game Awards 2022at the same time during the event the pre-orders of the game will be opened, which will include special editions and Collector’s Edition with both physical and virtual goodies.

Internal sources reveal that one of the bonuses for pre-orders could be access to the Beta of the game which should take place in February 2023. According to the past, however, the beta on Blizzard games will not bring a real advantage to players who will play it in terms of materials. obtained because it takes place on a test server and therefore the only bonus in question will be to first know which path to take during the actual game at launch. There will be seasonal routes with microtransactions in the game and the first season will start in the third quarter of 2023. Blizzard confirms that the game will be cross-play for all formats and cross-platform so that playing it on PC or console you can save the data on the same account as game.