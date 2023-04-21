Before its scheduled release on June 6, 2023, Diablo IV will offer another beta test session to put the servers to the test over the weekend. From May 12 at 21:00 until May 14 at 21:00, it will be possible to join the defense of Sanctuary on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as well as in local co-op on consoles, with cross-play, and shared progress across all platforms, against the demonic armies of the Underworld, to check server stability. The version of Diablo IV available during the Stress Test will be similar to the version available during the past Open Beta weekends, but will include all of the bug fixes and updates listed in the Open Beta Retrospective. There are also new rewards for participating. All open beta character progress will not carry over this weekend, so there will be a chance to try out a new class or build. You will be able to explore the Shattered Heights, adventuring for the prologue and the entire Act I. This weekend the character limit is level 20. You will visit Kyovashad, to repair and buy new equipment, upgrade healing potions and access to the personal chest. It will also be possible to prove yourself by defeating the world boss, Ashava, the biggest challenge of the weekend. As you play, you will earn rewards, such as the Early Dead/Initial Victim title (obtained by reaching Kyovashad with a character), the Premature Pioneer/Premature Pioneer title (obtained by reaching level 20 with a character), the Beta Wolf Sac cosmetic item ( obtained by reaching level 20 with a character) and the new Cry of Ashava mount trophy (achieved by defeating Ashava with a character at level 20).