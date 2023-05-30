The King of isometric action rpg is ready to return to his seat: Diablo IV will be released on June 6th (for the lucky ones who bought the Ultimate edition, June 2th instead) and we can’t wait to go demon hunting. To go hunting, however, we will need weapons, armor and trinkets which in the vast game world will have nnot only different rarities but also different uses and colors from each other.

A basic rare item is more powerful than an enchanted one (or magical) but this is not always the case in Diablo IV: in fact, the intrinsic power of an object finds its best expression in the build you are carrying out. Let’s see in detail how these objects compare:

Normal (White) – They will be the common objects that you will find, characterized by the white color in the name. They won’t have any peculiar power except to increase your base stats, more than enough to keep you alive in the early stages of the game, then they will go down in history and be destroyed most of the time to obtain resources.

Magic (Blue) – Characterized by the blue color in the name, Magic items have higher stats than Normal ones, as well as having two different affixes that can vary according to your level. However, there will be no more than two.

Rare (Yellow) – The yellow color in the name distinguishes the power of these objects which also varies according to your luck. In fact, a Rare object has from a minimum of two to six affixes, therefore their power will be variable. Rare items will be given as rewards for defeating powerful monsters or found in chests scattered throughout the game.

Legendary (Orange) – Legendary items will be what you aim for at the end of the game, typically creating a character clad entirely in these items that have massive stat values. They always have from two to six affixes as for the Rares but they will have the Legendary Power on their side, a passive ability that will be activated at certain times, making the object essential for every hero.

Unique (Gold) – A Unique object is the novelty of Diablo IV (taken from Diablo II): this object could be any type and in addition to possessing extraordinary power, it will be the object around which the player will build all his strategy. Note that each hero can only carry one. To get a similar item you will have to face the fearsome World Bosses or huge enemies that will appear from time to time on the maps.

Side note: You can extract the Legendary Power from an item and put it into a Rare in order to transform it in turn into Legendary. This solution is very useful if you have found a Rare that has the right affix characteristics and you want to transform it into a more performing one.