The information comes from Rod Fergusson, the producer of Diablo IV. In an interview to promote his next release, he revealed the existence of these expansions. However, he did not give a date for when we could expect the first of them.

‘We always have to build things in parallel. Right now, while I’m here, we’re about to launch the game. At the same time we are finishing season one working on season two. We also worked on expansion one and expansion two. All of that is happening right now and we haven’t even released the game yet.‘. Ferguson assured.

The producer also stated that they want to release story expansions. Which will drive the Diablo IV narrative for a while longer.. So players can expect quite a bit of content after the initial release on June 6. Will they dare to play it?

What is Diablo IV?

Diablo IV It will be the most recent entry in this Blizzard saga. In it, players enter a fantasy world using different classes. You can take control of barbarians, sorcerers, or necromancers to explore dungeons, battle bosses, and engage in raids for great rewards.

Source: Blizzard

Before its launch it had several beta testing phases to test its performance and the servers. After these, many players shared quite positive opinions. In addition to the fact that specialized criticism has already put it as one of the best games of this 2023. Will they buy it?

