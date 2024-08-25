We will all be able to enjoy the famous video game Diablo IV from August 23 to 27 on Steam, as the game will be available completely free during these dates for those who do not yet have this great title.

This great opportunity conveniently comes at a great time, as the game is in a very good stage, with updated loot and items, as well as more endgame activities and quality of life improvements.

In addition, Blizzard is about to release the first expansion of Diablo IVcall Vessel of Hatred; so it’s a great time to join this great community if money was holding you back.

Source: Blizzard

Unfortunately, Diablo IV It can only be played for free during these dates and after that it will no longer be part of your game library, however, for the luck (Blizzard strategy) of those who like the title, this free trial coincides with a 40% discount on the standard edition of the video game that will last until Monday, September 2, 2024 and will cost you only $600 MXN.

Diablo IV: Requirements and how to download it for free on Steam?

To be able to access the free trial of Diablo IV We will first have to have the necessary components on our computer to be able to play it, which are the following:

Minimum Requirements:

Windows 10 operating system or higher

Processor on the level of an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

8GB RAM

Graphics card on par with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

At least 90 GB of free space in our storage.

A good internet connection

Recommended requirements:

Windows 10 operating system or higher

Processor on par with an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

16GB RAM

Graphics card on par with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

At least 90 GB of free space in our storage.

A very good internet connection

To download it we will have to search for the title of the video game in the Steam store search engine, and when we go down the free trial will appear. Diablo IV.

