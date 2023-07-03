Diablo IV it is the latest game to receive negative reviews so far this year, as fans post negative reviews online to vent their frustration. Diablo IV is the latest installment in this long-running franchise and recently came out in pc, PlayStation and Xbox. Diablo IV received extremely positive reviews upon release, with a Metacritic score of 87 for the version. pc.

version of PS5 has a score of 88, while the edition of xbox series x has an impressive score of 92. Critics have praised different aspects of Diablo IVincluding gameplay and level design, along with other improvements made since Diablo III. However, it seems that players are having some issues with Diablo IVas some users have started posting negative reviews of the game.

Diablo IV it has a user score of 4.8 on Metacritic as of this writing, a significant drop from its critic score of 87. Negative reviews outweigh positive ones for now, with a small number of gamers leaving mixed reviews for Diablo IV. Some of these reviews are quite lengthy, as some fans take this opportunity to express their opinion in detail about the game, while others mainly complain about server issues on Diablo IV and their monetization practices. Some also call the game boring and claim it’s not worth the $1500 MXN price tag.

One fan in particular breaks down various parts of Diablo IV in detail, sharing critiques of the skill system, progression, UI, and more. In general, these users seem to be extremely disappointed with Diablo IVwith one player calling it mediocre and uninspired, plus more complaints about microtransactions.

However, Diablo IV it has also received many positive user reviews, with many players praising its combat. A user claims to have played Diablo IV for over 100 hours, while other players are also praising its art design and music. It is important to note that players who leave a positive review for Diablo IV they also criticize the microtransactions present in the game. It will be interesting to see how the user score of Diablo IV in the coming weeks as more fans get access to the game.

Diablo IV is one of many titles that have received a flurry of negative reviews from fans in 2023, including resident evil 4the DLC Burning Shores of Horizon Forbidden West, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Last of Us Part 1 in pcamong others.

Diablo IV is available now at PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: I’d be lying if I told you that I’m still just as hooked on Diablo IV that when it came out But it’s still an excellent game, it seems very childish to do a review bombing because the game servers have been down for a few days.