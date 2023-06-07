Diablo IV is officially the best selling game of Blizzard in the shortest time of all time. Today, June 6, the same day that Diablo IV is released worldwide, Blizzard announced that it is officially the fastest-selling title developed by them of all time.

In just four days, Diablo IV has achieved the “highest pre-launch unit sales on both consoles and pc“. Also, it’s hard to compare the release of Diablo IV with other games Blizzardgiven that Diablo IV sold at a price premiumUnlike other games like Overwatch 2.

In fact, it could be argued that the latest premium release of Blizzard before Diablo IV was the Overwatch original, and that game was released in 2016. However, this does not detract from Diablo IV as a resounding success for Blizzardin just four days since it went live in early access last week.

The glowing reviews from media outlets around the world have undoubtedly boosted the game’s sales of Blizzard as well as the positive recommendations from players who got early access.

Check out our gameplay video and this week our review here on Atomix.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: buy Diablo IV really, you will not regret it, and by the way add me to play ball #Syndrome1155 even if you are not fans of the previous ones or the genre, I’m sure you will be caught.