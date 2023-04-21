This year Activision Blizzard is going to launch important video games, and clearly the one that stands out among all is neither more nor less than Devil IV, one more dungeon installment of the franchise that has been around for more than 20 years. However, the controversies were not going to be lacking, and one of them is related to the franchise of God of War.

Not long ago a new video of this game was revealed, in which we are presented with the advantages of using the barbarians in the game, and the design has caught the attention of the players of sony. Since he is bald, he has an eye tattoo, wears shoulder pads and also looks angry at all times. Making fans call them plagiarism.

It is worth mentioning that all this was the other way around, since the design of the barbarian has remained almost intact since the second installment of Blizzardthat is to say in Devil II. In fact, the creator of the franchise of Kratos he was asked at the time why they were so similar, and he says they do have details but he hadn’t done it intentionally in making it look that way.

Here are some thoughts from fans of god of war regarding the barbarian:

Remember that Diablo IV it goes on sale next June 6th.

Editor’s note: Well, they have their similarities, but the truth is that what matters at the end of the day is the game. So, it will be better to check if it meets in all aspects when it is released in a couple of months.