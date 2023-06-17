













Diablo IV invites you to donate blood for a good cause and because you adore Lilith

On June 23, the campaign called “Devotion to Lilith” will be carried out, which will serve to collect blood donations for the Blood Bank of the Mexican Red Cross at its branch in Polanco.

Through this campaign, Diablo IV invites the players of this video game to donate blood of all kinds on June 23. This will help dozens of people who need a transfusion for some treatment or operation. For every donation 3 lives are saved!

However, those who participate in the “Devotion to Lilith” campaign will receive a certificate issued by the daughter of Hate herself, as well as a certificate from the Mexican Red Cross.

Use the following QR code to register.

Source: Blizzard

From there you must take a test to find out if you are eligible or not for the donation. Then you will have to make an appointment to go to donate blood. Any questions, call the Blood Bank or write to their WhatsApp: 5534948653.

Source: Blizzard

Here more information about the location:

Location: Mexican Red Cross Blood Bank

Address: Benito Pérez Galdós 137 Colonia Los Morales, Polanco, First Section, 11510 Mexico City, CDMX

Contact (WhatsApp): +52 55 34948653

Hours: from 07:10 to 14:20

What to bring?: Voter ID or passport

