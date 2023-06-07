On the occasion of the Italian launch of Diablo IV, the new chapter in the historic saga of Blizzard Entertainment, an exclusive volume was presented that celebrates the release in Dantesque style: The Diabolical Comedy, which retraces some of the key moments in Diablo’s history, also telling how this fourth chapter of the saga, published over a decade after Diablo III, fits within the lore of the game. Just as the “father” of Hell and of the Italian language, Dante Alighieri, would have done, the book is written in three cantos, in tercets.

Reinterpreting the story of the eternal struggle between good and evil in Dante’s style in a path that winds through Hell, Sanctuary and the Kingdom of Heaven is Murubutu, rapper, lyricist and professor of philosophy, who has already interpreted Dante in musical project Infernum managing to adapt that style to contemporary culture. The volume, which is not available for purchase, is enriched by hand-drawn illustrations by Marco Matarese, tattoo artist, with a style strongly influenced by that of Gustave Doré. All the details on the book were revealed and told live on Twitch by the Italian streamers Sabaku, Kurolily and Cydonia. The presentation of the book was followed by a gameplay session of Diablo IV, already available on PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One and Playstation 5 and 4.