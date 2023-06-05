In celebration of the opening of Diablo IV Early Accessa title arriving on PC and console officially in the next few days, Blizzard has already wanted fix the shot on some aspects through a patch.

The patch 1.0.2D it does not only concern purely technical aspects (such as the solution of some difficulties related to accessing the PS5 version of the title) but also aspects related exclusively to the gameplay.

In particular, the developers have carried out a series of improvements that aim to balance the relationship between the different classes of the game, but here are the official statements from Blizzard:

Hello wanderer! We’ve made some changes to class balance and want to provide our reasoning behind it. Overall, we’re quite happy with the performance of our Classes, but know there’s always room for improvement. Our goal behind these changes is to create a more balanced and enjoyable experience across the board. Our updates fall into 3 categories: While we want players to feel and be truly powerful, some builds and class synergies are outside our bounds for what’s reasonable for game health, so we’re reducing their effectiveness. For example, we want to avoid creating situations where players can survive unreasonably high amounts of damage for long periods of time because it distorts our view too much of what combat in Diablo IV should be like. Some skills and builds aren’t as effective as we’d like, so we’re pushing some buffs to increase their potency.

Champion Glyphs currently provide too much power to players, so we’re reducing their overall effectiveness as a result.

One ideal that we have carried forward throughout development and will uphold is that balance between classes, which is a journey, not a destination. We want more class builds to be fun, powerful, and competitive within reason. Thank you all for supporting us, see you at the Sanctuary!

You can read the changes in their entirety which affected the Barbarian, the Sorcerer, the Necromancer and the Druid directly on Diablo IV official site.