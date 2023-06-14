Diablo IV has only been available for a few days but is already enjoying stellar success: not only have the sales data broken all Blizzard records, but also the totality of game hours around the world has something incredible.

At the end of the first week of activity, Blizzard has provided us with an infographic with some stats inherent in our games of Diablo IV: some elements are really interesting.

my favorite stat here is that 1.6% of all player deaths are by The Butcher https://t.co/Oqw5tUyW3r — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 12, 2023

Among the total hours of gameplay (276 million), the number of players who have reached level 100 (over 6000, of which just over 100 in hardcore mode), journalist Paul Tassi highlighted a figure relating to in-game deaths.

about 2% (precisely 1.6%) of the 316,991,600 dead totals (and of course they are increasing) it is due to a single great adversary: the butcher.

This huge boss won’t be alone incredibly difficult to defeat due to its unpredictability, which confused all players who did not expect it, but it turns out to be also unsatisfactory to defeat.

The prize for killing the Butcher, in fact, consists of a cosmetic for our mount that is anything but epic and exhilaratingas, indeed, is the boss himself.

We remind you that you can read our review of Diablo IV by clicking here. If difficulty is your daily bread, this long-lived title could give you more than a surprise.