Something that has become part of the industry, is the confirmation of expansions and DLC for certain titles before the base game is officially released, we have even seen it with games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And now, a few days before his departure, it was revealed that Diablo IV would have two great contents of this type.

In a conversation with Kinda Funny Xcast, game Boss, Rod Ferguson, detailed future plans. And although it is almost on sale, he said that Blizzard He is already concentrating on what is to come in the future. At this time there would be plans for two expansions in addition to the second season. No details about these were shared, but they would already be confirmed.

Here what he mentioned:

We have to build things in parallel. Right now, as I’m sitting here, we’re about to launch the main game, we’re finishing up season one, we’re working on season two, we’re working on expansion one, we’re launching expansion two — everything that’s happening right now same. We haven’t even released the game yet!

It is worth mentioning that the game is already available on various platforms. Although it still has to be released in digital formats, so lovers of discs and cartridges will have to wait a little longer to try it. And those who are already playing it have praised it as it was already needed for productions by Blizzard Entertainment.

Diablo IV is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This thing about announcing DLC’s in advance is quite normal. So fans of the video game will be excited for what’s to come after the giant base game.