Blizzard has just shared on the social networks of Diablo IV that your beta was a success. The open test held on March 24, 25 and 26 managed to attract a large number of players, who together accumulated a total of 61,560,437 hours of play.

In addition to this, they shared some Diablo IV figures that indicate player interest in the franchise. 2.6 million users managed to get their hands on the Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic for reaching level 20. It was also revealed that 576,000 players were able to defeat the Butcher and 107,000 Ashava, a pair of bosses from the trial.

The pair of classes most chosen throughout the beta were the necromancer and the sorcerer. The most impressive number of all is how many creatures were killed in total during these three days. According to Blizzard, more than 29 billion monsters fell to player attacks.

We recommend you: Diablo IV: Everything we learned from the beta and what’s to come at launch

Source: Blizzard

With these data it seems that Blizzard will have a success on their hands when Diablo IV is officially launched. There is little left to know if the success of the beta will continue until the launch. This title arrives on June 6 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Did you guys play during their test phase?

What can we expect from Diablo IV?

Diablo IV it will maintain the base of the franchise in terms of its gameplay. In other words, the players face increasingly stronger enemies in search of better equipment and treasures. All while using one of five different classes, each with their own abilities.

Source: Blizzard

Blizzard has promised that this installment will be the ultimate RPG experience. If we go by how engaging it was in its beta, it is possible that they were correct. In case it catches your attention, you can already do the pre-sale. In addition, if you purchase this, you will have access to the game four days before its official launch. Will they buy it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.