If you’re a bit fussy when it comes to paying the bill, maybe in Hell you already have a good friend eagerly awaiting you. Today we will show you how to defeat the World Boss of Avarice in Diablo IV. It won’t be an easy task and you’ve probably already tried it a bit, but we’re here to help you out, so arm yourself with patience and take note.

Avarice is one of the World Bosses of this fourth chapter, a lover of treasures and not exactly friendly to visitors. He has a special mechanic where goblins pop out whenever he is staggered. The fight will be divided into phases marked with arrows on the health bar that flip over and turn gray.

How to defeat Greed

The boss is located in Kehjistan in a specific location, i.e. a Seared Basin. Remember that this boss is only present during some specific hours, so players will have time to gather in the area and prepare for battle. A time indicator will appear approximately 30 minutes before the World Boss appears.

We recommend that you assault Avarice with 12 other players, as it will be particularly difficult to take him down. However, you don’t need to be part of a group to participate in the event and get the rewards. Players will participate as soon as the boss appears. On the screen a timer will appear telling players how much time is left to defeat the World Boss before it goes back underground again.

Avarice has a bar that when filled with shots will cause him to stagger. That’s the perfect time to attack using the most powerful skills you have.

As already mentioned, Avarice has the ability to do treasure goblins appearbut we advise you not to run after them to kill them, you would only waste precious time.

In the event that a player dies during combat, they can be revived by other players or can choose to revive at the checkpoint, which is located near the boss. Remember that reviving at the checkpoint results in equipment damage each time.

In order to beat it, you need to know its mechanics very well. He has eight skills:

Portal charge : Summons a portal and passes through it, dealing minor damage. However, when he exits the portal seconds later, he charges in with great speed and force. If you get hit you will die instantly. You should use defensive skills to limit the damage or avoid the portal;

: Summons a portal and passes through it, dealing minor damage. However, when he exits the portal seconds later, he charges in with great speed and force. If you get hit you will die instantly. You should use defensive skills to limit the damage or avoid the portal; Blow to Chest : pushes his chest forward and rotates it 360 degrees. The chest push itself is a minor threat, but the swing deals massive damage. Players can avoid the swing by standing between the chain and the chest or by keeping their distance;

: pushes his chest forward and rotates it 360 degrees. The chest push itself is a minor threat, but the swing deals massive damage. Players can avoid the swing by standing between the chain and the chest or by keeping their distance; Sledgehammer hit : Avarice raises his mallet and slams it to the ground, causing a huge shockwave throughout the area. When there are pillars nearby, the shockwave causes them to explode, dealing massive damage to those nearby. Avoid this attack by staying away from the pillars or using defensive abilities to reduce the damage;

: Avarice raises his mallet and slams it to the ground, causing a huge shockwave throughout the area. When there are pillars nearby, the shockwave causes them to explode, dealing massive damage to those nearby. Avoid this attack by staying away from the pillars or using defensive abilities to reduce the damage; Maul Thrust : Greed creates a shockwave of rocks that travels through the ground in a cone shape. This attack has a very large range and deals massive damage. Take advantage of the waiting period just before the attack to strike;

: Greed creates a shockwave of rocks that travels through the ground in a cone shape. This attack has a very large range and deals massive damage. Take advantage of the waiting period just before the attack to strike; scratch : Avarice swings the mace around itself in a semi-circle 180 degrees, dealing moderate damage. Players will not die after being hit, but will still have to try to avoid it;

: Avarice swings the mace around itself in a semi-circle 180 degrees, dealing moderate damage. Players will not die after being hit, but will still have to try to avoid it; Gold vomit : our friend will vomit gold under him, leaving a large area of ​​gold on the ground. Do not collect gold for any reason, as it will cause you damage over time;

: our friend will vomit gold under him, leaving a large area of ​​gold on the ground. Do not collect gold for any reason, as it will cause you damage over time; Ground shot : This ability pulls players within range of a wind attack and deals minor damage. Try to avoid it;

: This ability pulls players within range of a wind attack and deals minor damage. Try to avoid it; Pillars: The boss summons pillars to obstruct the player’s vision and block attacks. Stay away from the pillars and use defensive skills to reduce the damage.

Once defeated, enjoy the rich loot of this boss, with legendary equipment, gold and gems.

Follow ours too riding on mounts and also the one dedicated to Legendary Aspects and the Code of Power.