Imagine getting to level 100 of the hardcore mode of a title that is anything but easy like Diablo IVto be about to face the last challenge before singing victory and… to die without it depending on you!

This is what happened at the unfortunate streamer cArn_who made the unfortunate incident public directly on his Twitch channel. Our streamer’s hard work was wasted by a simple connection error.



As you can see from the clip, the player began to feel something was wrong: his character was behaving abnormally. Before I could intervene the screen went black and there was nothing more to do.

cArn’s beloved Barbarian_ (among other things a very weakened character following the update we recently told you about) he left for good after 82 hours of play.

The streamer then released a video to specifically explain what happened, as it all happened during a confused live broadcast. He further stated that don’t be interested in the level itself, but in all the time spent and the equipment acquired during the adventure.

A rather unfortunate event for anyone who has had the opportunity to play a title in Hardcore mode, especially a demanding and long-lived one like Diablo 4.