It has finally arrived in our hands, and in all those hands that – sight unseen – have pre-ordered a game that is considered by many to be the King of action rpg: Will Diablo IV have managed to maintain this title even after the Closed Beta? Let’s find out!

Sanctuary, dirty and devastated

We’re up again sanctuarythe world created by the unusual love relationship between the archangel Inarius And Lilithdaughter of Mephisto (brother of DiabloPrime Evil) e Goddess of the succubi. What we find is a world adrift, torn apart by the passage of Lilith, revived after an ancient ritual forbidden by some occultists who brought this impious demon back to Earth, capable of corrupting the hearts of men and making them slaves to a homicidal frenzy and senseless.

From the point of view of history we will retrace a plot in style Diablo IIWhere we will pursue Lilith passing through the places where she has already been, meeting angels and other races able to help us in our hunt. In this Closed Beta, character classes were selectable Barbarian, EnchanterAnd Murderereach of which can be created in the genre variants of your choice.

After character selection it’s a short but “intense” customization of the latter (in which you could choose hairstyles, eyes, face, tattoos and voice of the character), we will give a name to our victim and we will throw ourselves into the fray. We are in a region north-east of Sanctuary, more precisely in the main city of Kyovashad.

City and Game World

In the city there are several NPCs: for example the Occultist will be able to extract power from legendary itemsby placing it in a Codex being able to use it whenever we want, and then giving us the possibility of reinserting this power into an object of a lower level which will in turn become Legendary; or the blacksmith, a classic character present in all incarnations of the game, and other sellers of Weapons and Armor that will change their items for sale approximately every 6 hoursso each weapon or armor for sale is for a “fixed time”.

There are too Groomable to let us buy a mount (unfortunately not available in this Closed Beta, too bad), e the Herbalistwhich through the delivery of herbs and objects found during the hunt in the adventure, will increase be the power of potions that we carry, both the quantity of such potions. He will also be able to create Elixiror consumable items that will give you a bonus for thirty minutes, whether it is an increase in the characteristics or experience received after a fight.

Last but certainly not least, the Bringer of Curiositywhich by exchanging with an object called Pence (found during side missions) will give you a random item from a specific branch of your choice, such as swords, axes, polearms, bows, staves, wands, but also armor parts such as helmets, rings and Whispering Keys, the latter essential for opening rare chests scattered around the map. The items that the Bearer gives you will have a high percentage of output as Legendary, which makes it interesting to exchange Oboli with him.

The map is in fact immenseand if we think that this seems to be only a portion of the first act, we will immediately understand that Diablo IV is not a game for those who have little time to dedicate to it.

Outside the city there are dungeons peculiarities, which if completed will give you a Legendary appearance tied to a specific class or not, who will enter the Codex of your account. This means that even if it will not be usable at that moment (for example, if you have unlocked an Assassin Proficiency Skin but you are playing as a Barbarian character), you need not be afraid, because when you create an Assassin on your account you will have the Skin already unlocked and you can use it as you please.

Are present occasional events That meet on the map such as “save the caravan” or “defeat enemy X” to get both an immediate reward and a Reputation score in that area of ​​the map, which will allow you honors and prizes once the reputation bar is filled (you can make it go up for example completing side quests on behalf of NPCs). There are then, scattered across the map, of the Shrines of Lilithstatues with which to interact to obtain a permanent bonus to the characteristics.

In Diablo IV we will also find the Fortressesthat is to say very difficult dungeons which is good to face in pairs or more players (the party with friends is 4 players). At the end of these, you will be faced a very complicated boss and that will give you quite a hard time. If this challenge wasn’t enough for you already, know that the World Boss will appear on the map every day, a huge boss that will be challenged by the whole server and will reward the players who have gathered to fight it. The feeling of helplessness when you find yourself under him is disarming and excitingwith the battle with very many players which has the effect of “all for one” of the scene seen in Ready Player One by Steven Spielberg.

Level and equipment

In Diablo IV characters will have a level cap of 50 (25 in this limited incarnation), after which the levels of Excellence, capable of providing further passive bonuses (which we do not know since they are blocked in this Closed Beta). The character set consists of five slots For the armourtwo for the rings and one for the necklace, then there are the weapons that in the case of the Barbarian will be four at a time (a real tank ed), while for the Assassin and the Enchanter you will have to choose two.

The basic features will be Strength, Intelligence, Will and Dexterity the third of which is not present in any other game in the series, and affects resource generation like the Mana or the Fury of the Barbarian, on the treatments received and on the damages of Overwhelm (an event that occurs when you break enemy armor).

L’skill tree and the real news of the game: similar to the one seen in Diablo II but with substantial differences, the one presented in Diablo IV offers a path with central nodes which will give you access to four, five or even six skills (active or passive), which in turn will develop into branches of three to four possible upgrades. The choice will fall on the various skills depending on the way you intend to play your hero, where to access the next node you will have to spend a certain number of points in the previous branch.

THE skill points they are obtained leveling upbut that’s not all: in fact, you can also get them with the increase in the Reputation in the game area, or by completing side missions, which certainly favors interaction with the Diablo IV game world. Abilities can also be generated from items: during our test, for example, we unlocked the barbarian’s “Leap” skill thanks to a weapon, which automatically enables it if activated in our slot.

Gothic to the point

Diablo IV comes out of this Closed Beta with plenty of room for improvement. Let us explain: the game does not make that abnormal leap forward that one would expect from such a title but, it is good to consider that there is still a lot that we have not seen. The feedback of the weapons can be clearly improved, in fact now inferior to the sensation it brings Diablo III. The game at the moment is the right match between Diablo III and the Gothic style of Diablo IIcombined in turn with a pinch of Diablo Immortals, bringing along the same enemies as alwaysthe dynamics that made Diablo III great and the characters we loved.

We are in Closed Beta, the time for constructive criticism, those that are made in favor of an improvement. In fact, the game is as we have described it, and in the course of the more than thirty hours that we have dedicated to it, we can say that we enjoyed itprimarily because we had friends by our side, and fighting with them is always a pleasure: of course, the MMO mechanics introducing you to the world of Diablo IV it’s interestingundoubtedly rejuvenates the product and makes it more similar to what the public expects today.

Under the aesthetic profile instead the game is more than successful: we tested it with a high-end computer equipped with a latest generation video card, RTX 4080 and the game – albeit not yet optimized – was very fluid and well beyond i 200 fps in 2K qualitywhile on slightly lower-end PCs with RTX 3080 it was still comfortable about 160 fps, all with maximum level graphics. If, on the other hand, you go down a bit and lower the graphics to the average level, even a low-end PC (to date) that mounts a video card gtx 970 can enjoy 60fps with a excellent glance. In this optimization profile there is ample room for improvement, but the result is already top-level today.