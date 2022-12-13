Blizzard has one of the heaviest releases of 2023 in Diablo IV. Technically, they have the difficult task of overcoming what happened with the third installment, overcoming the second, which is the most loved by the community, and having a release, I say of all those who are going to enter it.

Now, assuming you have a lot of questions about the release, we decided to put together this special with the most important information you should know about Diablo IV. We are sure that many of your doubts will be resolved and, if more arise, we will update this article that will serve you for future reference.

The inspiration behind Diablo IV

From the start, Blizzard wanted to embrace the legacy of the series, and one of the goals was to take the best of what they already had and put it into one package. That is why the immediate references to the other installments are felt, especially in the visual section offered by the first and the second.

On the other hand, supporting console controller and PC mouse and keyboard from the start gave the developers at Blizzard a lot of opportunities and that creates options for players as well as Diablo IV will have cross-platform progression.

This means you don’t have to commit to a single platform, you can jump from PC to console and vice versa as all your progress is saved. The benefits of knowing how the project will be from the beginning bring these results and a better development.

Likewise, Blizzard is currently preparing for the launch of the game to be the best possible, especially since we have references to both Diablo 3, which had many problems 10 years ago, and Overwatch 2, which at the beginning of the season almost nobody could have. decent games.

Diablo IV as open world

When you start the game, you start in the prologue area and when you get to the capital, well, things open up a lot. You have a good variety of options to follow. This can be interpreted as an open world experience in Diablo IVHowever, the respective adjustments are still being made.

Now, this is not a constant, sometimes the path is closed, sometimes it is opened as well. It all depends a lot on how you play the story. This was a departure from traditional development schemes and a major change for the series.

Source: Blizzard

An additional detail that we must not lose sight of is the number of dungeons it has Diablo IV. According to the statements from the designers behind the game, there are roughly 120 dungeons in the game and that’s a lot more than there were in Diablo III. This is the number for those dungeons in terms of side quests. It would be necessary to take into account those of the main adventure.

An additional detail is that Diablo IV It comes with a skill system that develops through a traditional tree that you have to unlock. Now this is certainly a complex system, but clear to the player. Not that it is an impossible task. The best thing is that it is a flexible tree, because if you don’t like something, you can make changes.

Diablo IV is coming with progression and cross-platform play

Don’t forget that Diablo IV It comes with the nice feature of having cross progress between all the platforms it is available on. You can start playing it on PC and then you switch to the console and vice versa.

To this we must add the possibility of playing with other users online with cross-play between platforms. This is achieved thanks to the fact that the game has this feature since its inception.

We also recommend: Diablo IV – The important thing is to be faithful to the franchise

between angels and demons

One detail that Diablo’s universe has is that in his universe, not all angels are good and demons are not always bad. Now about Lilith, she has a direct connection to the world of Sanctuary. This is her zone, her place, and what we see in the game is like she’s coming home. Her perception of her things in this installment is that she comes back to fix things.

In other matters, one of the goals that this title has is that if you have played Diablo before, you are going to find what you love about the series in this game and if you have never touched a title of this franchise, this is a great opportunity for you to be your first time, because it comes with the best parts of each title they have released in the past.

Source: Blizzard

Come on, accessibility is due to the fact that a lot of effort was made in this section of the Diablo IV. Items that worked great in games of yesteryear now have many quality-of-life improvements, delivering a modern and functional look and feel to all gamers.

Our experience with the game was certainly pleasant, solid, complete. One of those that is worth enjoying despite the fact that it is a product that still needs many adjustments. Come on, we must admit that they are on the right track and it is not seen that they are going to err.

Don’t forget that Diablo IV will be released on June 6, 2023 and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.