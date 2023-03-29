In case of Blizzard it is certainly special, because it is one of the most praised and punished video game studios in the history of this industry. Many of her fans live in a kind of past that will never come back and others accept her for what she is now, because times change. Diablo IV It is a reflection of this, because just as you have to be connected to play, the fun factor is never abandoned and we saw that in the beta (both closed months ago and in the open a few months ago).

What was possible to appreciate in the beta of Diablo IV it is that it lets go by itself, it tells you the story of Lilith’s return, then how some villagers stab you in the back after you help them and from there, as if you were throwing a ball down a slide, everything is narrated in a very fluid way , with everything and that it is an open world experience.

The first dungeons, depending on the class, can be really heavy and invite you not to spend your potions and to make the most of your abilities and weapons that you are discovering. Even during the last beta, Blizzard opened the key and the loot got really good. Come on, the experience is fun at all times.

Diablo IV: Stressing the servers

History tells us that the launch of Diablo III and also that of Overwatch 2 had a saturation of users and that there is almost a 10-year difference between one launch and another. what happens with Diablo IV and the open beta is about having the largest number of players at the same time and, as we say in Mexico “they measured the water to the beans.”

Joseph Piepiora stated that they eventually did all the testing internally, but with the beta closed it was already possible to do the stress on the servers that Blizzard was looking for. Technically they began to look for the errors that caused the game to crash. Ultimately, the joke is to make the game ready for players to enjoy when it’s released.

Source: Blizzard

On the other hand, the beta left other lessons about Diablo IV. For example, as you level up, monsters did too and certain characters, like the Sorcerer, leveled up and unlocked more abilities that made them more powerful. Now, depending on your choices, you could have a really powerful character or a weak one and there were classes that could lag behind others under very defined scenarios.

A huge skill tree to unlock

Diablo IV it comes with a skill tree, which is certainly large, if not robust. From this section is that the player has enough tools to create the best version of its class. Playing the beta you could experiment and find “the best build”, to put a name to it.

Technically, the objective of the game is for the user to choose what suits him. Even from the very beginning you are the one who decides which basic attack to use. With the skill tree you select the direction you want to go. Blizzard wants to make it very clear that you will understand why you made the “X” or “Y” decision.

Source: Blizzard

That is until you get to level 50, that’s where you unlock the Paragon Board which is where you unlock a lot more options and you have to make a lot of decisions. It is a very deep and complex system that players will need to understand.

What did Blizzard learn from the Diablo IV beta?

The first thing you should know is that this was the perfect opportunity for them to experience how the game client was going to behave with hundreds, thousands, or maybe millions of players, not just logging in, downloading files, and so on. necessary to be able to play Diablo.

Thanks to that it was possible to see all the mistakes and successes. In the words of Blizzard’s Joseph Piepiora, they did learn a lot. Even a week after the beta was released, they fixed many things that, if they had waited for the launch, everything would have been complicated.

Source: Blizzard

On the other hand, the Blizzard team also likes that players exploit the game and manage, so to speak, to break it in some way. Come on, the beta was created for that and the players seem to have taken advantage of it. Now, the developers will take the opportunity to make the pertinent adjustments in the balance section.

We must not deny that the promise of Diablo IV is coming true and that it is likely that during its launch we will see a little bit of everything, from casual players who will have a certainly calm experience to those who will surely break the game in the blink of an eye. Ultimately, the experience should be fun, and the beta fully met that goal.

