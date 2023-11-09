













Supposedly, this does not exist in this installment of the series but several indications indicate that it is hidden or will be part of an upcoming update. And some comments from the pair mentioned above point to that.

When talking about this secret of Diablo IVPiepiora said ‘did you say Cow Level?’ and the interviewer replied that he wanted to know. Wat intervened saying ‘sounds ridiculous’and then added ‘I mean, I think I heard that a lot of players have been killing cows’.

Joe Piepiora stood out smiling ‘just poor innocent cows in Diablo’s field?’and Tiffany Wat added ‘poor, innocent cows in the Sanctuary’. And then he pointed out something very interesting.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

According to Wat ‘I mean, Sanctuary is not a good place to be, even as a cow. However, I will say that if people have collected any items from their cow drive…the slaughter drive…they should keep them.’.

Piepiora, as if feigning dementia, highlighted ‘I don’t know what she’s talking about’. So it seems that something is indeed on the way. Diablo IV but this pair cannot talk about it openly.

At least not yet. Over time, players have discovered three items that could be related to the Cow Level of Diablo IV.

These appear by killing three groups of cows (each 666); Players only get one of these relics per week.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

But they can all be used to forge a key to access Forlorn Hovel. This is where many believe is the portal that allows access to this fun and beefy level.

With details from IGN. Apart from Diablo IV We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

