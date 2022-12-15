It’s been decades since we first defeated Il Prime Evil, Diablo himself, in his first appearance in the lands of Sanctuary, and still today his name and his misdeeds echo on the world, somehow corrupted even just by the presence of this entity. We must take a step back and go back to the origins of the creation of Sanctuary to understand the current situation that rages in these dark times on Diablo IV.

The creation

The ancient parchments narrate that Sanctuary was the result of the physical and spiritual union of two legendary beings: a Heavenly Heaven Angel, Inarius, who succumbed to the flattery of the most beautiful She-devil of the Burning Hells, Lilith and that from their love was born there Terra renamed Sanctuary, a place permeated as much by the light of good as by the darkness of evil, putting the children who populated this place before the choice of which side to take. Entities superior to men were placed in this new world, each to safeguard its own faction. Then were born the Nephilimcreatures capable of challenging both the forces of good and evil: among them there were heroes who, thanks to the good deeds committed, allowed evil to remain under control, although an ember of wickedness will always hotel in the heart of narrow-minded and petty men .

Now, at the dawn of a new era made no longer of evil but of good, after a handful of brave Nephilim have defeated both Diablo (having also fragmented the Black Soul Stonecore of the power of Diablo itself) that the Angel of Death Malthael, thanks to a secret ritual, Lilith, daughter of Mephisto, Diablo’s younger brother, is considered the progenitor of the world of Sanctuary. That ember of evil that dwells in people’s hearts flares up with the presence of Lilith who leaves a dying and destroyed world in her wake, converting people to evil and awakening deformed demons while humanity formed cults for these unclean beasts.

Chasing the prey

The light of the Nephilim has been out for a few decades: their presence was no longer necessary after the death of the major forces of evil but with the advent of Lilith it seems that this light is returning: the task of the players will be to return on the trail of Lilith, following in fact a not entirely linear story, in the central region of Sanctuary, passing through the mountains Sescheron (former home of the Barbarians) and traveling far and wide across the globe, chasing the Mistress of Evil to drive her out of the world. Inarius the Archangel, to whom the very creation of Sanctuary is attributed, he will be the ally of the Nephilim in this affair and will guide them towards revenge. You can choose who to play between:

Barbarian – Weapons of all kinds, thundering war cries and a first-rate physical presence make for Barbarians are the perfect war machines.

– Weapons of all kinds, thundering war cries and a first-rate physical presence make for Druid – The force of nature allows these mystics to transform into various forms: Bear, Owl or Wolf they will allow you mobility on Sanctuary, while the elements such as Storm, Wind and Earth will be your weapons against the forces of evil.

– The force of nature allows these mystics to transform into various forms: they will allow you mobility on Sanctuary, while the elements such as Storm, Wind and Earth will be your weapons against the forces of evil. Necromancer – Death is a companion, not something to fear for these begetting heroes hordes of skeletons to fight alongside them. They don’t even disdain Blood and Shadow magic to defeat their enemies.

– Death is a companion, not something to fear for these begetting heroes They don’t even disdain Blood and Shadow magic to defeat their enemies. Cutthroat – Agile, fast and specialized in ranged combat (although I don’t mind close combat either), the Cutthroat is a martial arts master who makes stealth his winning move.

– Agile, fast and specialized in ranged combat (although I don’t mind close combat either), who makes stealth his winning move. Enchantress – All the power of elemental magic in your hands: Ice Lances, Meteorites, and Lightning Bolts they will make the most horrible demons you will ever meet weep.

It cannot be excluded that several extra classes will be available at the launch of the game compared to those listed above so far.

Dirty and dark like the past

Diablo IV goes back in time, bringing things back to an original vision of the product, when fantasy was a niche game and there weren’t all the people seen on Diablo III playing it. Mind you, let’s talk about the golden years! Whoever played Diablo was the outcast, the one who didn’t bow down to the masses, a sort of exclusive club: today Diablo IV we will find it everywhere, much up PC as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S (as well as the old generation consoles) but the artistic look and also the story that comes to life follows the past; just like in Diablo II, in which there was the protagonist’s search for the traces left by the Prime Evil, here we will be chasing Lilith herself and while we do so we will trample a devastated ground, dirty, full of obscene and malevolent elements. There will be crucified corpses with their entrails in plain sight, demons with breasts and bodies patched in the wind, horrendous monsters (in the good sense of the term) that you could dream of them at night in your worst nightmares. The cartoon metric of the third chapter is removed and in its place we will welcome a dark future full of darkness: it will be up to us to bring us the light.