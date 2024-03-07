













Blizzard Entertainment shared that the Crossroads, the special dungeon of Diablo IV, is now available for all players. That is, it is accessible to all classes in the Seasonal Kingdom, and this applies to both normal and extreme characters.

So as we shared with you days ago, it is necessary to go to the southwest port of Gea Kal in World Level IV. It is in this way that they will be able to activate this long-awaited dungeon.

It should be noted that the Crossroads in Diablo IV It is a fixed dungeon but is not linear, leaving it open to player exploration.

We recommend: Diablo IV reveals that The Crossroads will arrive on March 5.

One of the objectives within this area is for those who participate to obtain the greatest number of points possible and thus win the juiciest rewards.

Something that is also possible to obtain in this battle are seals, which will reflect the expertise and skill of those who wish to participate.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

But there will be another way to reflect this when playing Crossroads of Diablo IV. Those players who finish in the top 10 on the leaderboard will have their names and characters mentioned in the Ancestral Hall.

It is not something that will be momentary but forever. So there will be no shortage of those who decide to accumulate everything possible to have this honor in this Blizzard Entertainment video game. This would be a great recognition.

However, Blizzard Entertainment still points out that those players who wish to participate in the Crossroads of Diablo IV It will be available when the team in charge balances based on skills.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

He also highlights that with the next mid-season update they want to pay attention to the feedback and make the necessary adjustments. It is evident that what the company is looking for is healthy and valuable feedback.

Apart from Diablo IV We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

