Although it had a difficult launch, Diablo 3 from Blizzard Entertainment he has seen extraordinary redemption throughout his life.

To celebrate the title’s tenth anniversary, the development team has confirmed that the action RPG has registered over 65 million players worldwide since launch. The company also announced that Echoing Nightmare, introduced at the start of season 26, will become a permanent feature of the game.

This is essentially an optional end game activity where players must fight progressively more difficult enemies. Upon completion, you will receive EXP, Blood Shards, gems, and more.

Diablo 3 is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

In the meantime, we just discovered that the expected Diablo 4 it is in the middle of its internal testing phase, so it seems that the title is well under way in development. Diablo 3 entered its internal testing phase in 2011 and was launched the following year, probably the same will happen with Diablo 4, although we cannot confirm this at the moment.

Source: Gamingbolt.