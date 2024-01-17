By now the typical update of Diablo IV is upon us: the next one January 23rd starting at 7pm we could get our hands on the new version of the game, that is Construct Season. The Zoltun Kulle Loom will have no more secrets from us and let's find out in detail what awaits us in this new round of blood and metal!

Malphasthe evil demon from the bowels of Hell, has usurped the technology of Zoltun Kulle frame (co-built with Ayuzhan from Caldeum for fans of game lore). It will be right Ayuzhan to team up with the players: we will face new missions together that will bring us face to face with Malphas.

A new city center will open in Kehjistan: the Vestibule that will act as the main hub to face the hordes of Constructs. by playing you will get the Seniscalco Constructa personal ally for each player, customizable both in appearance and in power and equipment via the Control Stones and the Setting Stones.

In the Season of Constructs we will face the Cryptsfirst at normal level and then once World III is unlocked, the Nightmare Crypts, even more full of legendary items and fearsome enemies. Before accessing each Crypt you can exchange the Pearls of Protection (obtainable by defeating the Elite Constructs) to get the Blessing of Zoltun Kulle: a special and cumulative bonus that allows you to receive better rewards at the end of the Crypt; Be careful though: the bonus from Zoltun's Blessing will be reduced if you die from the traps.

There Hell Tide will always be presenthaving a break of only 5 minutes every hour. From PC it will be possible to make your character walk with the WASD keys. The Caudine Forks will instead be rotating Expeditions weekly with a ranking of the best players by week.