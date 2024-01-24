













Diablo IV: Construco season starts









The problem of this season Diablo IV the thing is the demon Malphas altered the Loom for his purposesso you must find a way to defeat him and his deadly constructs.

Now, you won't have to do this task alone, thanks to the new Seneschal Companion, which is a robotic gadget that fights at your side during this season and which you can customize with Control and Adjustment Stones to adapt it to your playing style.

Between the two of you, you will also be able to explore the new dungeons that are full of Dangers called Vaults, which will give riches to those who have the guts and the ability to go to the end.

Source: Blizzard

With the Constructo season will arrive La Encrucijada: In it, players will compete in a weekly dungeon that rotates for a place at the top of the leaderboards. Blizzard revealed that it will soon give more details about this section that will be added to Diablo IV.

We also recommend: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reveals its version of the Joker

Diablo IV will have many quality of life improvements

In addition to all the aforementioned content that comes with the Construct season within Diablo IV, we will see that the game will have several quality of life improvements that the community has requested so much.

Source: Blizzard

To give you an idea of ​​what's in store, there are more active Hell Tides coming every hour, WASD support to control character movement, and an additional Chest tab as well. Also, the user interface for trading will feel much better.

This is a good opportunity to return to the game and give