During the recent beta phase of Diablo IV One million players managed to reach at least level 20. This was reported by Blizzard through their social networks as a way of thanking them for their participation. In addition, these players received a gift for their efforts.

Since the beginning of the beta it was announced that players who reach level 20 will get a special item. This is known as the Beta Wolf Pack and it is a cosmetic accessory. By wearing it, players of Diablo IV They are shown with a backpack in which they carry a small cub of a wolf.

With a small image, the company announced that a million players had this object. This could mean that the number of total players was even higher than one million users. Of course, those who reached level 20 were the ones who dedicated the most time to the beta.

Following the announcement, many players began to share their excitement about the arrival of Devil IV. The comments were full of positive opinions about the beta. Some even regretted not being able to dedicate more time to also take the puppy. Are you already waiting for this new installment?

When does Diablo IV come out?

The release date for Diablo IV It is next June 6, 2023. On that day the long-awaited sequel will be released for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. So there are still a few months left to be able to have this title in hand. Although you could try it before.

On the weekend of March 24-26, Blizzard will open another beta test for this title. It should be noted that this will be free and free for anyone who is interested. You just have to look for it in the respective store of your console and you will be able to access it. Will we see you there?

