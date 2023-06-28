blizzards overnight released the patch 1.0.3 for Diablo IV going to correct a large part of the criticisms that have been leveled against it by users and which we told you about here just yesterday. Once the corrections have been made, let’s discover them in detail.

The most important point of this patch is undoubtedly the one related to the experience points obtained. According to what Blizzard tells us have significantly increased the experience received completing Nightmare Expeditions (either Sacred or Ancestral which will increase accordingly), killing monsters while playing a Nightmare Expedition.

Chests in the Helltide now give a lot of experience, complete Whispers of the Tree. Now complete fun tasks in practical terms of the game it will reward players not only with legendary items but with the much agonized experience that will allow them to actually find higher quality items as their level increases.

The chests found during the event World Boss they no longer require a level to be opened, ergo you can also participate at an average level and enjoy a high reward: this means that players will find more pleasure in participating in this event.

Dozens of specific changes were then made for each class: we invite you to follow this link for details so as not to bore you with a list of things and be able to focus only on the character that interests you.