The rarest items found on Sanctuary, the world of Diablo IVare those who have the ceiling of 820 as their “object power”. Since each of the six Unique Legendaries present in the game is really able to completely change the way you play your character, blizzards thought it best to clarify the matter.

In the role of Adam Jackson, head of design related to the game classes, the company has closely explained what these objects are and how exactly they are obtained:

The Grandfather : A unique two-handed sword that has the affix “increases your critical damage by a percentage ranging from +60 to +100%.

: A unique two-handed sword that has the affix “increases your critical damage by a percentage ranging from +60 to +100%. doombringer : one-handed sword, capable of granting, via the Lucky Strike affix, an area of ​​effect damage around the bearer of 5822 Shadow damage as well as reducing the damage of enemies by 20% for 5 seconds.

: one-handed sword, capable of granting, via the Lucky Strike affix, an area of ​​effect damage around the bearer of 5822 Shadow damage as well as reducing the damage of enemies by 20% for 5 seconds. Harlequin Crest : Probably the most sought-after helmet in the game, capable of granting 10 to 20% damage reduction and also giving a +4 boost to all player skills.

: Probably the most sought-after helmet in the game, capable of granting 10 to 20% damage reduction and also giving a +4 boost to all player skills. Melted Heart of Selig : a charm capable of granting +30% to the player’s resource, when taking damage you drain from 3 to 8% of your resource instead of losing life.

: a charm capable of granting +30% to the player’s resource, when taking damage you drain from 3 to 8% of your resource instead of losing life. Ring of Starless Skies : a ring that reduces the cost of resources for activating main skills from 8 to 12% up to a maximum of 40%.

: a ring that reduces the cost of resources for activating main skills from 8 to 12% up to a maximum of 40%. Andariel’s Visage: A 15-20% chance that a poison nova is released capable of inflicting 10077 damage in the entire area.

These items will come only dropped by level 85 or higher monstersand according to the statements of the member of Blizzard the percentage of discovery of these rarities is very small, we are talking about one spot less than 1% as of this writing. While Legendary Ones exist, they will take a long, long time to find.