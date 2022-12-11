Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV will debut on June 6, 2023. Diablo IV will include cross-play and shared progress on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as well as couch co-op ” on consoles since its release. “We can’t wait to unleash the most brutal Sanctuary vision ever with Diablo IV,” said Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. “We’re bringing the darkness of the original game, fusing it with the progression elements of Diablo II and the visceral combat of Diablo III, culminating in the expansive life-and-death world of Diablo IV, designed to be supported for years to come.” come. Players will have more choices than ever to face unspeakable horrors, explore dungeons, obtain legendary gear, and discover what the return of Lilith, the Blessed Mother, will mean to the world of Sanctuary.”

A large explorable world makes its debut in the Diablo universe. Players will fend off the demons of the Underworld across various zones of Sanctuary: the snowy forests of the Shattered Peaks, the windswept highlands of Scosglen, the infected swamps of Hawezar, the wastelands of the Barren Steppes, and the deserts of Kehjistan, home to the city of Caldeum. The non-linear experience features a story with more than 140 expeditions, side-quests and loot. Complementing the world-class action RPG experience is an endgame system, where players can continue to grow in power by tackling a variety of challenges. There’s also the Infernal Tide, a recurring event that spikes demonic activity in Sanctuary, challenging new Nightmare Expeditions, an updated Billboard of Excellence system to take heroes to new heights of power, Whispers of the Deaths that provide rewards for completing tasks and Fields of Hate to gain fame amidst the chaos of PvP.