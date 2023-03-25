Since the closed beta of Diablo IVsome users mentioned that the item drop rates were too high. Now Rod Fergusson, general manager of the title, has just confirmed that this was on purpose. All in order to make the beta the best test possible.

According to Fergusson, the drop rate was increased to give players a more complete experience. This implies that at the official launch of Diablo IV things will not be like this. Which already caused some concern among some fans.

Responses to Fergusson’s tweet are mixed. Some are happy to know that drop rates won’t be like this in the final game. Others say that this worries them since now they will not know what to expect. Mention was even made of the possibility of drop rates going down too much.

If you are interested in trying Diablo IV, you should know that this weekend it will have its open beta. You do not have to have an access code or anything like that, you just have to look for the test in the store of your console. This will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S from March 24 to 26. Will they dare to play?

What do we know about Diablo IV?

The latest installment in this beloved franchise is being described as the definitive action RPG experience. Here players can embark on campaigns alone or with friends to launch themselves against countless dangers. Everything to take the most legendary loot, dominate dungeons and enjoy a magical and dark world.

Source: Blizzard

Diablo IV launches on June 6 on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-sales of different editions are currently available from its official site, in case you already want to purchase it. Are you fans of the franchise?

