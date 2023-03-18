Those hoping to get an early start on slaying the queen of Succubi had to wait longer than expected, as many players logged into the beta servers of devil 4 today to find out long wait times and error codes that prevent them from entering the action RPG.

Today marks the start of the early access beta for those who pre-ordered the full game or received a code by eating at Kentucky Fried Chickenwhile next weekend will welcome anyone looking to start their adventures early in the open beta.

But many players ran into long server login wait times, error codes, and other issues. The players took their frustration out on Twitterwhere they shared how they were facing wait times of over an hour, took the opportunity to warn their fellow demon hunters, and made jokes about the situation.

To everyone waiting for the Diablo 4 Beta servers/queue to stabilize: Queue will soon be cleared up once everyone that got beta by eating KFC goes to the toilet for hours pic.twitter.com/5CVbm4QL3Z —Ted Bacinchi (@Slootbag) March 17, 2023

Overloaded servers and long waits persist into the afternoon. The official account of Twitter of Devil recently commented on the issues, saying:

“We are aware of issues affecting Open Beta Early Access, resulting in long queue times and server disconnections. The team is managing the rate of players entering the game until we have a full fix for the connection issues.”

Players can monitor known issues and fixes on the Blizzard website.

Previously, Blizzard had warned players to anticipate waiting times and not to leave the queue even if they get stuck in a waiting screen after the queue timer has expired:

“Users may experience a queue when logging into Diablo IV during the beta early access weekend. Note that the countdown can end and exceed the duration indicated on the queue timer. DO NOT leave the queue as this will reset the queue. We will have more accurate timers for the Open Beta weekend.”

Meanwhile, the forums of Blizzard have been full of users posting their problems and frustrations, including a thread of console players who have been repeatedly kicked after waiting the length of the queue timeout.

Wait times and server issues aren’t new to betas, which are partially intended as stress tests before a full release, especially for highly anticipated games like the next entry in the long-running action-RPG series of Blizzard.

